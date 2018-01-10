Maryland flags to be lowered to honor late congresswoman

Maryland flags will be lowered to honor the state's first elected Republican congresswoman, who died this week.
Gov. Larry Hogan says former Rep. Marjorie Holt served alongside his father in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Holt died Sunday at the age of 97.
Hogan, a Republican, says Holt helped to chip away at the glass ceiling, paving the way for the next generation of women leaders from Maryland. She represented Maryland's 4th Congressional District for 14 years, from 1973 to 1987.
Never miss a local story.
The governor's office says flags will be lowered on the day of Holt's interment.
Comments