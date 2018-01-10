National Politics

Maryland flags to be lowered to honor late congresswoman

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 09:26 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Maryland flags will be lowered to honor the state's first elected Republican congresswoman, who died this week.

Gov. Larry Hogan says former Rep. Marjorie Holt served alongside his father in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Holt died Sunday at the age of 97.

Hogan, a Republican, says Holt helped to chip away at the glass ceiling, paving the way for the next generation of women leaders from Maryland. She represented Maryland's 4th Congressional District for 14 years, from 1973 to 1987.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The governor's office says flags will be lowered on the day of Holt's interment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video