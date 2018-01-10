Mayor: Albuquerque transit project's completion is unknown

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says the city's transit project is riddled with problems that need to be addressed before it becomes operational.
Keller held a news conference on Tuesday where he outlined the issues facing Albuquerque Rapid Transit, saying the problems are worse than previously thought.
The problems include uneven bus stop platforms, a station built too close to an intersection and various issues regarding the buses.
Albuquerque Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Rael says only nine of the 20 ordered electric buses have been delivered.
Rael says they have found everything from mechanical failures to construction inconsistencies in the buses.
Keller says that after reviewing the problems, the "project is a bit of a lemon."
The transit project was scheduled to be operational by last month.
