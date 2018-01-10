Supreme Court denies appeal by Colorado man who killed wife

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied an appeal by a Colorado man who pushed his wife to her death from a cliff in Rocky Mountain National Park.
The Denver Post reports Harold Henthorn submitted his appeal after the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed his conviction in July.
He is serving a life sentence for the death of his second wife Toni Henthorn.
The Denver-based appeals court ruled that the judge in the case properly allowed evidence that included the similar circumstances surrounding the death of Henthorn's first wife.
The U.S. Supreme Court denied Harold Henthorn's petition seeking a re-examination of the appeals court's decision on Monday.
