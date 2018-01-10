National Politics

Supreme Court denies appeal by Colorado man who killed wife

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 09:14 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

DENVER

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied an appeal by a Colorado man who pushed his wife to her death from a cliff in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The Denver Post reports Harold Henthorn submitted his appeal after the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed his conviction in July.

He is serving a life sentence for the death of his second wife Toni Henthorn.

The Denver-based appeals court ruled that the judge in the case properly allowed evidence that included the similar circumstances surrounding the death of Henthorn's first wife.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Harold Henthorn's petition seeking a re-examination of the appeals court's decision on Monday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video