National Politics

Hopefuls for Franks US House seat face deadline

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 09:14 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PHOENIX

The race for the U.S. House seat vacated by former Rep. Trent Franks is taking shape, with hopefuls facing a deadline to submit qualifying signatures.

Wednesday's filing deadline with the Arizona Secretary of State's office is likely to significantly pare the list of those running. A total of 28 Republicans, six Democrats and two Green Party candidates have signed up.

All have to file qualifying signatures to get on the ballot. So far, prominent Republicans Phil Lovas, Bob Stump, Steve Montenegro and Clair Van Steenwyk have filed, as has relative political unknown Mark Yates. Debbie Lesko also is expected to file.

Democrat Dr. Hital Tipirneni filed and Brianna Westbrook says she's collected enough signatures to make the ballot.

A special primary election for Franks' seat is set for next month.

