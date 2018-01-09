GOP candidate drops out of race for state representative

A Republican candidate has dropped out of the race to represent New Mexico in the United States House of Representatives.
The Deming Headlight reports Andrew Salas, a brigadier general in the New Mexico National Guard, on Monday dropped out of the primary race. Salas entered the race for the state's second district Congressional seat in October.
Salas made his debut in electoral politics after a 37-year career in the military.
Salas says a new military assignment will continue to take him out of New Mexico during the home stretch of the campaign.
Salas' departure leaves three candidates running in the June 5 Republican primary: former Hobbs Mayor Monty Newman, State Rep. Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo and former Eddy County commissioner Jack Volpato.
