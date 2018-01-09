National Politics

Rauner vetoes Illinois education funding legislation

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 08:56 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CHICAGO

Gov. Bruce Rauner has vetoed school funding legislation, saying it wouldn't let about three dozen private schools participate in a new scholarship program.

Rauner issued the amendatory veto Monday for legislation that the Illinois State Board of Education requested to move forward with a new school funding formula that would prioritize poor and needy schools. The scholarship program would allow individuals and corporations to give private schools money for scholarships in exchange for a tax credit.

Rauner said "we simply must ensure that we follow through with the appropriate language to get the job done."

Supporters of the legislation say the veto could mean an even longer wait for schools waiting for state money. Lawmakers can vote to accept or reject the changes. They also could not consider them and the legislation would die.

