Chandler Police Dept.: Suspect in dragging remains aa large

The Chandler Police Department says a suspect sought in the dragging of a police officer remains at large.
Police say 27-year-old Allen Pedro was last seen walking on the Gila River Indian Community along State Route 586 after leaving the scene of the incident Monday.
According to police, an officer suffered minor injuries after being dragged by a car after making a traffic stop of vehicle.
Police say a second officer fired at the vehicle after it turned around the drover toward the second officer. It's not known whether Pedro was injured.
A woman who was a passenger in the car was arrested without incident.
