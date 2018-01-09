Sununu outlines legislative priorities

National Politics

CONCORD, N.H.

Job creation, education, mental health care and the opioid crisis are among Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's top priorities as the New Hampshire legislative session gets underway.

Sununu, in the second year of his first term, outlined his agenda at a news conference Tuesday. He says the state laid the groundwork for many of his priorities last year, including protecting children and domestic violence victims, and he wants to continue that momentum.

Sununu said most of his priorities have bipartisan support, though he acknowledged differences need to be resolved for some of them, for example, reauthorizing the state's expanded Medicaid program.

More details are expected when the governor delivers his state-of-the-state address next month.

