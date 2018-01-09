National Politics

Oregon's first kid governor sworn into office

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 08:29 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

SALEM, Ore.

Dom Peters says that as the first kid governor of Oregon, he hopes to make a difference in the state by ending bullying.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 11-year-old boy was sworn into office at the Oregon Capitol on Monday after he was elected kid governor by fifth-graders from across the state.

Former Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul De Muniz administered the oath of office to Peters, and Peters highlighted his anti-bullying platform in his inaugural address and a press conference.

The fifth-grader was selected from a pool of eight candidates after he entered the contest that required him to submit a short video and complete several civics lessons.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

During his year in office, Peters will learn about the government and help teach what he learns to other Oregon students.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video