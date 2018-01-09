Elections Commission calls for hearing to confirm leader

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has voted to ask that the Republican leader of the state Senate hold a confirmation hearing for the agency's administrator.
Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has called for administrator Michael Haas to resign, citing concerns over what he said are partisan influences leftover from when Haas worked for the former Government Accountability Board.
The Elections Commission voted Tuesday to ask Fitzgerald to schedule a hearing on his confirmation so they can make the case for him to be confirmed.
The Ethics Commission has made a similar request for its administrator Brian Bell.
Fitzgerald has threatened to call a vote to reject both Bell and Haas's confirmations.
Both have refused to step down and the commissions that hired them have repeatedly voiced support for them.
