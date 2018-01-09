National Politics

Police: Man killed after breaking into home

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 08:19 AM

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.

Police say a man was fatally shot after he and two other men broke into a Georgia home and exchanged gunfire with the homeowner.

News outlets report that officers were dispatched just before 3 a.m. Monday.

Gwinnett County police Cpl. Frederick Saldana says the homeowner said he heard a crash at the back door while sleeping. He went to investigate and saw three males.

Officials say the men exchanged fire with the homeowner. The intruders fled and one of them was later found dead in a neighbor's yard.

The homeowner was shot and rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

