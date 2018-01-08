Rapid City planning $7 million expansion of city landfill

National Politics

RAPID CITY, S.D.

Rapid City is planning a $7 million expansion of the city landfill so it doesn't run out of space.

The Rapid City Journal reports the City Council this month authorized the advertising of contractor bids for a project to create two additional landfill cells. The work is expected to be finished in August.

The landfill accepts about 450 tons of garbage each day. Superintendent Karl Merbach says the landfill has only one operating cell remaining, with a year of usability left.

The expansion project will add about two decades of life to the landfill.

