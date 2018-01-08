Concealed carry permits slow in 2017

State officials say the number of new and renewed concealed carry weapon permits declined in 2017.
The decline follows a record year for number of permits issued with more than 30,000 in 2016. While the number of new permits has slowed, the state is still at an all-time high for total active permits at about 100,700.
KOTA-TV reports Secretary of State Shantel Krebs says one in six citizens eligible for a concealed carry permit in South Dakota currently hold one. Minnehaha County has the most permits with about 15,500. Pennington County is next with about 15,000.
