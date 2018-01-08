Review concludes events center siding is structurally sound

An independent review has concluded that flawed siding panels on the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls are structurally sound.
The Argus Leader reports Chicago-based consultants Simpson Gumpertz and Heger Inc. concluded the use of flat paneling approved by the city led to ripples in the siding on the $117 million facility.
The flawed paneling was the subject of a city settlement with five construction companies in 2015. Mayor Mike Huether's administration late last year agreed to hire an independent consultant to assess whether the exterior panels are protecting the building's interior.
An earlier forensic report concluded the flawed paneling wasn't worth replacing, but the report was never made public.
City secrecy surrounding the paneling problems prompted calls from the public, City Council and Chamber of Commerce for more transparency.
