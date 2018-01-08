Broken pipe disrupts travel in downtown Boston

One of the busier streets in downtown Boston is closed after water gushed from a broken pipe.
The Boston Water and Sewer Commission says it's working to control the leak that has left Congress Street closed on Monday from New Sudbury to State Street. Officials are urging motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.
The commission initially said on Twitter that the early morning break was in a water main, but later said it may have involved a fire hydrant pipe.
The area where the water flowed is behind City Hall and in front of Faneuil Hall. Some of the water froze on sidewalks making it treacherous for people on foot.
