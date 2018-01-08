National Politics

Broken pipe disrupts travel in downtown Boston

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 07:54 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BOSTON

One of the busier streets in downtown Boston is closed after water gushed from a broken pipe.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission says it's working to control the leak that has left Congress Street closed on Monday from New Sudbury to State Street. Officials are urging motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

The commission initially said on Twitter that the early morning break was in a water main, but later said it may have involved a fire hydrant pipe.

The area where the water flowed is behind City Hall and in front of Faneuil Hall. Some of the water froze on sidewalks making it treacherous for people on foot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video