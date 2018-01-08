National Politics

Kansas man killed in Arizona headed to spiritual retreat

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 07:39 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HUTCHINSON, Kan.

A family attorney says a man killed in an Arizona shooting involving a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer had been headed to a spiritual retreat.

The Wichita Eagle reports that family attorney Matt Bretz says 51-year-old Tyler Miller, of Hutchinson, Kansas, apparently lost control of his pickup truck Friday as he was driving on a curvy mountain road, went off the road and hit a large rock. Bretz says the father of four was shot after getting out of his vehicle, although it's unclear what happened beforehand. Bretz says the FBI indicated Miller wasn't armed.

The FBI said the shooting occurred on U.S. 89A in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona but released no information on circumstances of the shooting. Sedona is 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Phoenix.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video