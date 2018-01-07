National Politics

Nebraska high court to decide whether teen tried as an adult

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 04:21 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

OMAHA, Neb.

An appeal of a judge's decision to try in juvenile court the case of a teenager accused of attacking his parents before shooting at Douglas County sheriff's deputies is scheduled to be heard by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that prosecutors appealed Judge Marlon Polk's ruling in November. Prosecutors want the 17-year-old tried as an adult.

Authorities say the 17-year-old fired on deputies Sept. 3 when they responded to the boy's Waterloo home. Deputy John McFarland suffered minor injuries when he was hit by shotgun pellets. The teen lost a kidney after being shot by one of the deputies who returned fire. Investigators say the deputies were called after the boy attacked his parents with a baseball bat when they confronted him about drinking.

The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video