National Politics

Northwestern Indiana mayor's bribery trial delayed again

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 03:54 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

PORTAGE, Ind.

The public corruption trial of a northwestern Indiana mayor who faces tax evasion and bribery charges has been moved to June.

Portage Mayor James Snyder and co-defendant John Cortina had been scheduled to stand trial in late January, but a federal magistrate last week moved their trial to June 4.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the trial was originally been set for January 2017, but Snyder and Cortina have sought and received several continuances. Federal prosecutors didn't object to their later request.

The Republican mayor was indicted in November 2016 on two bribery counts and one count of tax evasion. Cortina was indicted on one bribery count.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The charges include allegations that Snyder solicited and received two checks totaling $12,000 from Cortina in exchange for a city towing contract.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video