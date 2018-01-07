National Politics

Faith leaders hold vigil before Idaho session kicks off

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 04:38 PM

BOISE, Idaho

Idaho clergy and faith leaders held a multi-faith prayer vigil designed to call on lawmakers to draft thoughtful legislation as they approach the 2018 legislative session.

Religious leaders gathered at the Idaho Capitol Sunday to raise the "collective voices" of Idahoans asking for justice for those on the margins of society.

This year's legislative session starts Monday, with Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter giving his 12th and final State of the State address.

Rev. Sara LaWall says she hopes to offer payers of compassion and justice legislative leaders in a political climate that has become divisive and polarized.

