National Politics

State police shoot, critically wound armed 71-year-old man

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 02:38 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 16 MINUTES AGO

SUMMIT, Pa.

Pennsylvania state police shot and critically wounded a 71-year-old man who allegedly fired an assault rifle at troopers responding to a domestic dispute.

The dispute in Summit was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers responding to the scene were told the man was firing an assault rifle.

When they arrived, they told him to drop the weapon. But authorities say the man refused and began shooting at the troopers, who returned fire.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The suspect's name and further details on his injuries haven't been disclosed. He's hospitalized in critical condition.

The troopers involved were not hurt and their names haven't been released.

Further details about the domestic dispute were not disclosed. No other injuries were reported in that incident or the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Authorities say the man will face multiple counts of attempted homicide of an officer.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video