Wounded Warriors bike across Florida Keys

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Army Sgt. Franz Wakeup grimaces as he crosses the peak of the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, near Marathon, Fla. Wakeup is among some 44 men and women who are participating in a trip down the Florida Keys Overseas Highway, organized by the Wounded Warrior Project, to raise public awareness and support for the needs of severely injured members of the U.S. military. The organization's bicycle trips also provide rehabilitative opportunities for injured soldiers. Florida Keys News Bureau via AP Andy Newman