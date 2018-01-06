In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Army Sgt. Franz Wakeup grimaces as he crosses the peak of the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, near Marathon, Fla. Wakeup is among some 44 men and women who are participating in a trip down the Florida Keys Overseas Highway, organized by the Wounded Warrior Project, to raise public awareness and support for the needs of severely injured members of the U.S. military. The organization's bicycle trips also provide rehabilitative opportunities for injured soldiers.
Wounded Warriors bike across Florida Keys

January 06, 2018 02:02 AM

MARATHON, Fla.

War-wounded military personnel have pedaled their way across the Seven Mile Bridge and other parts of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway as a facet of the weekend's Florida Keys Soldier Ride.

Some 44 injured soldiers and their supporters joined the activity Friday, staged by the Wounded Warrior Project, to provide inspiration and raise funds for injured comrades recovering in American military hospitals.

Although many riders are missing one or more limbs after combat injuries, the veterans used bicycles fitted with special adaptive equipment.

The organization's cross-country and Keys bicycle trips also provide rehabilitative opportunities for injured soldiers.

The Keys Soldier Ride continues Saturday into Key West. On Sunday, the group is set to interact with dolphins at the Keys' Dolphin Research Center.

