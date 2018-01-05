National Politics

Recall election for California senator will proceed

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 05:59 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California's top elections official says there are enough signatures to hold a recall election for Sen. Josh Newman.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Friday that nearly 70,000 signatures were determined to be valid.

Republicans looking to end a Democratic supermajority in the Senate have targeted Newman over his vote to increase gas taxes and vehicle registration fees.

The Fullerton Democrat narrowly won his race last year in a district that has historically elected Republicans.

Gov. Jerry Brown can now schedule a recall election, which is likely to coincide with the statewide primary on June 5.

Democrats have said Republicans misled voters into supporting a recall of Newman thinking they were supporting repeal of the gas tax hike.

