Republican Sen. Doug Ericksen appointed to EPA adviser job

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 05:59 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

Washington Sen. Doug Ericksen has been appointed as the senior adviser to the Region 10 administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Bellingham Herald reported Friday that the Ferndale Republican will start his position soon, according to the executive assistant for Chris Hladick, the regional administrator for the Pacific Northwest and Alaska region.

Ericksen would neither confirm nor deny the news to the paper, but earlier told The Associated Press that he would have something to say on Monday.

Earlier this year, Ericksen accepted a temporary position to serve as communications director for the EPA transition team in Washington, D.C. That post ended May 20. Three other state senators have previously resigned to take positions with the Trump administration: former Republican Sens. Don Benton, Kirk Pearson and Brian Dansel all left last year.

