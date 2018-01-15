Maine governor will deliver State of the State on Feb. 13

Republican Gov. Paul LePage is going to deliver his final State of the State address next month.
His office confirmed that he'll address a joint session of the Maine Legislature on Feb. 13. That's the date proposed by Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon and Republican Senate President Mike Thibodeau.
This will be LePage's last State of the State since he can't seek re-election because of term limits.
LePage gave his address in person last year after a one-year hiatus from the longstanding tradition.
LePage used his 2017 address to attack liberals and lawmakers beholden to lobbyists. He said he wanted to speak to the public, not lawmakers, and streamed his address via Facebook Live.
