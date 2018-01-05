National Politics

Lawsuit: University sexist in handling of harassment case

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 06:21 AM

WASHINGTON

A former George Washington University lecturer has accused the university of mishandling a sexual harassment complaint filed against her by a male student.

The Washington Post reports a lawsuit filed by Catherine Woytowicz and moved to federal court last month names five defendants, including the school's Title IX coordinator, and says investigating officials behaved in a sexist manner.

Woytowicz's attorney, Richard Seymour, says the university agreed there was no foundation to the March 2016 complaint, but continued proceedings against her.

University spokeswoman Lindsay Hamilton says Woytowicz was treated "fairly and lawfully." A motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed late last month says officials didn't find evidence to support a sexual harassment charge, but did find "disturbing" evidence.

Seymour says Woytowicz taught chemistry and international affairs.

