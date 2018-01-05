Former police cadet sues Providence, claims wrongful arrest

National Politics

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A former Providence police recruit is suing the city in federal court, alleging he was harassed, assaulted and falsely arrested by two officers who had attended the academy with him.

Charm Howie's lawsuit says one of the officers choked him during the 2015 arrest as the other officer and a supervisor watched. Howie was later acquitted of charges including disorderly conduct.

WPRI-TV reports that the lawsuit says Howie and the officers had a feud dating back to their time at the academy, which Howie was dismissed from in 2014. He claims he was bullied by other trainees and instructors.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

A spokesperson for the city declined to comment.

