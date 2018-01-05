National Politics

Michigan State Police community program seeks faith leaders

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 04:30 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LANSING, Mich.

Michigan State Police officials are seeking leaders from all faiths for a program aimed at fostering trust and improving public safety.

The program being expanded by the state police is dubbed CAUTION and stands for "Community Action United Team In Our Neighborhood." Organizers say volunteers are designed to be a "quick response team for critical incidents" and a link between officers and residents.

Volunteers also receive training in areas including "ministering in a pluralistic environment" and "incident response and diffusing."

The department's Metro North Post in suburban Detroit issued a call this week for volunteers. CAUTION is recruiting religious leaders statewide after launching several years ago in Flint and then moving into other urban areas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The program has been part of the "Secure Cities" effort to reduce violent crime.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video