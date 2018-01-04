National Politics

The Latest: Missouri lawmaker unpunished for hanging comment

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 05:55 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

The Latest on a Missouri lawmaker who called for the vandal of a Confederate monument to be hanged (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

A Missouri lawmaker who called for the vandal of a Confederate monument to be hanged is going unpunished after fellow Republicans voted against continuing an investigation against him.

House Ethics Committee members on Thursday had voted to recommend Republican Rep. Warren Love be reprimanded for an August Facebook post expressing hope that whoever vandalized the monument in Springfield, Missouri, would be "hung from a tall tree with a long rope."

But because of a procedural quirk, Love derailed those efforts simply by saying he disagreed. Republicans on the committee then voted down continuing the investigation.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty was among those who filed complaints against Love for his post. She's now calling on Republican Speaker Todd Richardson to take action against him.

___

5:50 a.m.

A Missouri lawmaker who called for the vandal of a Confederate monument to be hanged is set to go before an ethics panel.

House Ethics Committee members on Thursday will consider how to respond to scathing complaints against Republican Rep. Warren Love.

He came under fire for an August Facebook post expressing hope that whoever vandalized the monument in Springfield, Missouri, would be "hung from a tall tree with a long rope."

Love has said he was using old cowboy jargon. But Democrats have said his words evoke images of lynchings of black people.

