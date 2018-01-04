Arkansas lieutenant governor announces birth of 3rd child

National Politics

The Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Arkansas' lieutenant governor and his wife are celebrating the birth of their third child.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin on Thursday announced that his wife, Elizabeth, gave birth to a baby girl, who they named Charlotte Anne. Charlotte Anne was born in Little Rock and weighs 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Griffin is a former congressman who was elected lieutenant governor in 2014. The Republican is running for re-election this year.

Griffin and his wife also have a 10-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.

