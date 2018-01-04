National Politics

State senator picked to replace lawmaker who stepped down

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 05:40 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

PHOENIX

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has named a replacement for state Sen. Steve Montenegro, who resigned to run for Congress.

The board on Thursday chose Buckeye resident Sine Kerr from a list of three Republicans recommended by the local GOP committee. The replacement was required to be a Republican like Montenegro.

Kerr runs a dairy farm with her husband and will represent the 13th Legislative District. It runs from the west Phoenix suburbs south and west to Yuma.

Montenegro resigned to run for the 8th Congressional District seat vacated by Rep. Trent Franks, who resigned last month amid sexual harassment allegations. State Sen. Debbie Lesko also plans to resign to run, and a host of others say they're running too.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A special primary election is set for next month.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video