In this photo provided by the Oakland County, Michigan Sheriff's Office, Deputy David Hack is pictured in an undated department photo. Authorities identified Hack as the suburban Detroit sheriff's deputy who has been critically injured after being struck by a car while policing a crash.
In this photo provided by the Oakland County, Michigan Sheriff's Office, Deputy David Hack is pictured in an undated department photo. Authorities identified Hack as the suburban Detroit sheriff's deputy who has been critically injured after being struck by a car while policing a crash. Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)
In this photo provided by the Oakland County, Michigan Sheriff's Office, Deputy David Hack is pictured in an undated department photo. Authorities identified Hack as the suburban Detroit sheriff's deputy who has been critically injured after being struck by a car while policing a crash. Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)

National Politics

Name of Detroit-area deputy struck by car released

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 05:49 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.

Authorities say a suburban Detroit sheriff's deputy has been critically injured after being struck by a car while policing a crash.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike McCabe identified the officer injured Thursday morning as 50-year-old David Hack, a 17-year veteran who's a school liaison officer at Rochester Adams High School in Rochester Hills.

McCabe says Hack was out of his vehicle working a crash when he was struck in front of the school.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard says the collision threw Hack into the windshield of the car. He says Hack had activated emergency lights on his vehicle before he was struck.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Authorities say the driver of the car is a 24-year-old Oakland Township resident.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video