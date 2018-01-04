Name of Detroit-area deputy struck by car released

Authorities say a suburban Detroit sheriff's deputy has been critically injured after being struck by a car while policing a crash.
Oakland County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike McCabe identified the officer injured Thursday morning as 50-year-old David Hack, a 17-year veteran who's a school liaison officer at Rochester Adams High School in Rochester Hills.
McCabe says Hack was out of his vehicle working a crash when he was struck in front of the school.
Sheriff Michael Bouchard says the collision threw Hack into the windshield of the car. He says Hack had activated emergency lights on his vehicle before he was struck.
Authorities say the driver of the car is a 24-year-old Oakland Township resident.
