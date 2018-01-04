National Politics

Officers watch court hearing for man charged in cop's death

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 04:24 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

BRENTWOOD, N.H.

An 18-year-old charged with negligent homicide in the death of an off-duty Massachusetts police officer has made an appearance in a New Hampshire courtroom.

Authorities say Michael Ricci of Burlington, Massachusetts, was driving erratically on Interstate 95 in North Hampton on Oct. 8 when his car went through a closed crossover and collided with a motorcycle driven by Officer Louis Remigio of Somerville, Massachusetts. Remigio, who was off-duty at the time, died the next day.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that officers from Remigio's department were in the courtroom Wednesday during a dispositional conference for Ricci.

The hearing allows the defense and prosecution to discuss the possibility of a quick resolution. They agreed that was not possible in this case.

Ricci's attorney says Ricci and his family are heartbroken over Remigio's death.

