N. Carolina mother, child sue DC police

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 04:16 AM

GREENSBORO, N.C.

A North Carolina woman and her son who were pepper-sprayed during protests at last year's presidential inauguration in Washington have joined a lawsuit against the District of Columbia police department.

The News & Observer reports a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union in June was amended Wednesday to add Gwen Frisbie-Fulton, of Greensboro, and her son, who was 10 on Jan. 20, 2016.

The lawsuit accuses officers with the District's Metropolitan Police Department of corralling protesters into a detention area before arresting them. It also says they failed to give a dispersal order before using pepper spray and flash-bang grenades on demonstrators, violating the District's First Amendment Assemblies Act.

The amended complaint identified 27 officers accused of unconstitutional behavior.

The newspaper did not report the police response.

