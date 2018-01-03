National Politics

Coal company sues Washington state over coal-export terminal

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 05:26 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SEATTLE

Developers of a massive coal-export terminal proposed on the Columbia River have sued Washington state over the project.

Utah-based Lighthouse Resources sued in federal court in Tacoma Wednesday, alleging that state officials violated federal laws in delaying and denying permits for its Millennium Bulk Terminals-Longview project.

The project would move coal mined in U.S. Western states through a terminal in Longview, Washington, for export to South Korea, Japan and other Asian markets.

Lighthouse, which operates coal mines in Montana and Wyoming, says the state is actively preventing coal mined in other states from moving in foreign and interstate commerce and in violation of federal law.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The project has faced a series of setbacks, including last fall when the state Ecology Department denied the project a key water permit.

An Ecology spokesman said in a statement that the agency remains confident in denying that permit.

Millennium Bulk Terminals has also sued Washington in state court.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video