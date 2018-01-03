National Politics

Daughter of former mayor admits to stealing $1M from town

The Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J.

The daughter of a former New Jersey mayor has been sentenced to prison on charges of stealing nearly $1 million from Brick Township's health insurance program.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino says 52-year-old Kim Bogan was sentenced Tuesday in Trenton to five years in prison. NJ.com reports she pleaded guilty in October to a count of theft by deception.

Bogan admitted to stealing $941,354 by submitting fake insurance claims for chiropractic services from her brother. As part of her plea agreement, Bogan must pay back the money to the township.

Bogan's father, former Brick Mayor Joseph Scarpelli, previously received an 18-month federal prison sentence and a $5,000 fine in 2007 for taking bribes.

