Officer to be sentenced for lying to carry gun on flights

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 04:23 AM

BOSTON

A Boston police detective is set to be sentenced Thursday for lying to federal officials so he could take his gun on planes during personal trips and allow a friend to avoid airport security.

Sgt. Detective Bruce Smith faces up to a year of probation under the terms of a plea deal. He has also agreed to resign from the department and pay a $7,500 fine.

The 28-year veteran of the force was charged last year with falsely telling Transportation Security Administration officials that he was on official police business and was authorized to carry his firearm. Prosecutors allege he flew armed on about 28 trips from Boston's Logan International Airport.

Smith's attorney says he had no "ulterior motive" for flying with a gun and was simply visiting his parents.

