New Mexico Supreme Court puts disputed laws on hold

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 03:09 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

The Supreme Court has placed a temporary hold on disputed legislation as it considers whether vetoes last year by Gov. Susana Martinez fulfilled legal requirements.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a stay that may delay full implementation of 10 laws that aim to expand high-speed internet access, allow hemp research and more. Two out of five justices opposed the action.

Leading lawmakers in the Democrat-led Legislature say Martinez missed veto deadlines and never explained the reason for vetoes as required. The governor says the Legislature is overstepping its authority in challenging the vetoes.

A state district court opened the way for the 10 disputed bills became law in September. The Supreme Court has no timetable for a final decision.

