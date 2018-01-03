Richmond chamber to host annual legislative reception

ChamberRVA will hold its annual regional legislative reception this week to kick off the 2018 General Assembly session.
Newly elected state officials and seasoned representatives from across the Richmond region will attend. Local officials will also attend, including Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and elected officials from the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Powhatan.
The reception will be held Thursday at the chamber's Richmond office from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The new legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 10.
