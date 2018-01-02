National Politics

State agencies fielded hundreds of sex misconduct complaints

By MARC LEVY and MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

January 02, 2018 05:37 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania state government agencies fielded 339 reports of alleged sexual harassment over a recent five-year period.

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration on Tuesday provided the data to The Associated Press in response to a Right-to-Know Law request.

The Corrections Department says it had 91 sexual harassment reports over the five years that ended June 30. The Human Services Department had 58 reports, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board had 60 and the state police 34 over that same period.

The administration produced the figures but didn't provide any details about the reports.

It is still collecting information about sexual harassment lawsuits and settlements.

Records show all three branches of state government have settled sexual misconduct allegations in recent years, including claims for unwelcome touching, kissing and lascivious comments.

