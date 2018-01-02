National Politics

Multiple crashes close snowy Thruway east of Buffalo

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 04:29 PM



WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y.

State police say one person has died and one is seriously injured after several crashes involving numerous vehicles on the snowy New York State Thruway east of Buffalo.

Troopers say all lanes are blocked between Exit 50 and Exit 48A at Pembroke going into the evening rush hour Tuesday.

Trooper Michael Cassella in Albany says 15 to 25 cars and 10 tractor-trailers were involved in a series of collisions starting shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. He says weather was a contributing factor.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said seven volunteer fire departments were at the scene and hundreds of cars were backed up.

Gusty wind with blowing and drifting snow has prompted blizzard warnings for northern Erie County overnight.

