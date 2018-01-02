National Politics

Complaint dismissed against Missouri campaign donor

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

The Missouri Ethics Commission has dismissed a complaint that accused a large state campaign donor of knowingly employing an unregistered lobbyist.

The Kansas City Star reports that Democratic Rep. Mark Ellebracht of Liberty filed the complaint in October against David Humphreys. Humphreys is a businessman from Joplin who along with his family donated more than $14 million to mostly Republican candidates and campaigns in 2016.

The complaint involved Paul Mouton, who was fined last year for illegally lobbying lawmakers and their staff on behalf of Humphrey during the 2016 and 2017 legislative sessions without registering with the state ethics commission.

The commission dismissed the complaint last week saying it's impossible to determine whether Humphreys knew Mouton engaged in activities that required him to register as a lobbyist.

