Jackson mayor names lieutenant as interim police chief

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 04:12 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi's largest city has a new top police officer.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba on Tuesday named Anthony Moore as interim police chief, filling the job vacated after Lee Vance retired last month.

Moore had been a lieutenant before taking the post, and has also served as an acting precinct commander. Lumumba says he'll consider Moore and others when choosing the next permanent police chief.

Lumumba tells the Clarion Ledger he will move "as swiftly as possible" to choose a new chief, but declines to set a timeline.

Moore is a 34-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department, attaining the rank of sergeant in 2003 and lieutenant in 2013.

