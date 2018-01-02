Burns takes unusual approach in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Madison attorney and first-time candidate Tim Burns announces his run for Wisconsin Supreme Court in the April 2018 election during an interview in Madison, Wis. Burns is one of three candidates who have been campaigning for months and expected to qualify for the ballot by the Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, filing deadline. They are running to replace Justice Michael Gableman who decided against seeking re-election. Scott Bauer, File AP Photo