Boise Police: Officer wounds man who didn't obey commands

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 03:00 PM

BOISE, Idaho

A Boise police officer shot and wounded a male suspect who didn't follow officers' commands and continued to approach them, Boise Police said Monday.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. Monday to a call about a man with a gun at a home.

The officers arrived and made contact with the man, who didn't respond to officers' command, police said. At some point during the confrontation, "an officer was forced to fire his duty weapon," Boise Police said in a news release.

Officers immediately provided first aid until paramedics arrived, police said. The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital. His condition wasn't immediately available.

No officers were hurt.

"There's still far more questions than answers right now," Boise Police Deputy Chief Eugene Smith told reporters at a news briefing.

Smith said investigators have officers' body camera video of the incident and will review that as part of the investigation.

A multi-agency Ada County task force is investigating the shooting with Garden City Police taking the lead.

