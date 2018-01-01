National Politics

Police: 2 killed in confrontation over drug debt in Florida

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 12:36 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 18 MINUTES AGO

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.

Authorities say a Florida man has been charged in the shooting deaths of two people on New Year's Eve.

A Palm Beach Post report says 26-year-old Joseph Bruny Jr. of Boynton Beach was denied bond Monday morning. He faces charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

Boynton Beach Police arrested Bruny on Sunday, shortly after finding the two male victims in a carport. Police said guns were found under each body.

A police report says Bruny told investigators he had sold marijuana to the men, and a confrontation started when he attempted to collect a debt Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a WPEC-TV report , relatives identified the victims as 24-year-old Malcolm Frederick and 21-year-old Jamal Frederick.

Palm Beach County jail records did not show whether Bruny had retained an attorney.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video