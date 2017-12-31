National Politics

Indiana lawmaker wants political maps drawn independently

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 04:05 PM

UPDATED December 31, 2017 04:06 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

A northwestern Indiana lawmaker wants an independent commission to draw political-district maps instead of politicians.

Sen. Mike Bohacek (boh-HAH'-chek) is a Republican from Michiana Shores. He tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that public input would aid the nine-member commission creating legislative and congressional district maps in 2021 after the decennial census count.

Bohacek says he wants a group "that is truly nonpartisan" but has input from the public and the established political parties.

The legislation would authorize the Republican and Democratic legislative leaders to choose four members. University presidents would solicit applications and choose a Republican, a Democrat, and two nonpartisan members. The eight nominees would choose a ninth from remaining applications.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has made such mapmaking a priority but Democratic lawmakers have been unpersuaded.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video