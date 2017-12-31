National Politics

County becomes a battleground with right-to-work proposal

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 01:37 PM

GEORGETOWN, Del.

A county in Delaware is drawing national attention over a proposed ordinance that would give workers the right to decide whether or not to join a union.

The News Journal in Wilmington reported Saturday that Sussex County has become a battleground for some of the country's most powerful special interest groups. The county council has scheduled a public hearing on the proposal for Tuesday in Georgetown, the county seat.

Delaware allows for so-called "closed shops" where union membership is a condition of employment. This ordinance seeks to change that for Sussex County.

Supporters argue that mandatory union membership scares off companies. Opponents claim the ordinance is designed to kill unions.

Delaware's Attorney General's Office and the county's attorney have said the council lacks the authority to enact such a proposal.

