National Politics

2 suspects shots in separate police shootings in Los Angeles

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 01:04 PM

LOS ANGELES

A suspect was killed and another injured in two separate police shootings hours apart in Los Angeles.

The first shooting occurred after officers were called to a family dispute Saturday night in the Winnetka neighborhood.

Police said they encountered an armed suspect and at least one officer fired their weapon, fatally shooting the suspect.

They say an officer was injured, but was expected to recover. The officer was not shot but police provided no other details about the officer's injury.

Early Sunday, officers responded to a report of an armed man causing a disturbance in Koreatown.

Police say the man pointed what appeared to be a handgun and was shot by police. The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were still trying to determine it the suspect had a real handgun or a replica.

