Worcester's old courthouse sold to developer

Worcester's old courthouse has been sold to a developer who plans to convert it into housing.
The building was signed over this week to private developer Trinity Financial.
The Telegram & Gazette reports that the city received a little more than $1 million for the 250,000-square-foot property, which sits on 4.3 acres. Worcester bought the old courthouse from the state for $1 in 2014. Trinity is expected to invest $55 million to renovate it into 114 units of affordable and market-rate housing.
The courthouse opened in 1843, was rebuilt in 1894, with an addition constructed in 1954. It has been vacant since 2008 when the court moved to a new facility.
The developers hope to begin work in the fall and finish it in the summer of 2020.
