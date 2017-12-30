National Politics

Federal government to look into transboundary mining dispute

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 01:47 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

JUNEAU, Alaska

The federal government says it will look into a transboundary mining issue affecting Alaska and Canada.

CoastAlaska News reports the U.S. State Department says in a letter to Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott that it acknowledges Alaska residents' concerns over pollution coming from British Columbia mines.

The department says in a letter released Dec. 28 that it will work with Canadian officials to protect the salmon-rich, cross-boundary watersheds.

Before this, the department had said it would not get involved with the issue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senior Transboundary Mines Adviser Barbara Blake says the department is looking into what gaps and limitations of cooperation exist between the two countries.

The department is expected to present its findings at an International Joint Commission meeting in April.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video