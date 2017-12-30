Federal government to look into transboundary mining dispute

The federal government says it will look into a transboundary mining issue affecting Alaska and Canada.
CoastAlaska News reports the U.S. State Department says in a letter to Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott that it acknowledges Alaska residents' concerns over pollution coming from British Columbia mines.
The department says in a letter released Dec. 28 that it will work with Canadian officials to protect the salmon-rich, cross-boundary watersheds.
Before this, the department had said it would not get involved with the issue.
Senior Transboundary Mines Adviser Barbara Blake says the department is looking into what gaps and limitations of cooperation exist between the two countries.
The department is expected to present its findings at an International Joint Commission meeting in April.
